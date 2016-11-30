This week's SF Happenings post features the best San Francisco holiday events — from cookie crawls to holiday light displays and ice skating to Christmas concerts.

With Christmas less than a month away, this edition of SF Happenings will focus on the best San Francisco holiday events — from cookie crawls to holiday light displays and ice skating to Christmas concerts.

Happening This Weekend…

Valencia Holiday Cookie Crawl

As reported by Hoodline:

“On Saturday, December 3rd, the famously independent merchants of the Valencia Corridor will be celebrating National Cookie Day by baking up all kinds of fun, to benefit a local non-profit organization 826 Valencia.

“Donate $10 once, at any participating merchant and receive a Cookie Bag. Fill your Cookie Bag at participating shops throughout the day as you shop exclusive discounts, sip holiday spirits, and move to local holiday beats.”

When: Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM Where: Valencia Street between 14th Street and 25th Street. View this map to see all of the participating merchants. Cost: $10 Suggested Donation for the Cookie Crawl All proceeds go to 826 Valencia, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting under-resourced students ages 6-18 with their writing skills, and to helping teachers get their students excited about the literary arts. Union Street’s Annual Fantasy of Lights Celebration What: As described by Hoodline: “San Francisco’s charming Union Street kicks off the holiday season with the Union Street Fantasy of Lights on Saturday, December 3. Setting the tone for a month-long celebration of holiday happenings, this annual event brings spirit and joy to San Francisco’s historic Cow Hollow neighborhood. “The Fantasy of Lights celebrates the season with thousands of twinkling white lights illuminating the Victorian houses and shops along Union Street between Van Ness and Steiner and Fillmore Street between Union and Lombard. The event takes place from 3pm – 7pm with a festive lineup of family-friendly activities and events. “… The Union Street Fantasy of Lights celebration continues throughout December with Union Street stores offering validated parking, open houses with refreshments and evening shopping and holiday lights. Many merchants will have extended hours until 9:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays. “ When: Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Where: The festivities will take place in the Union Street area, between Union and Lombard streets and Steiner and Van Ness streets. Cost: Free! Holiday Ice Rink at Union Square What: As described on the skating rink’s website: “A San Francisco holiday tradition in the heart of Union Square, the Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square presented by Alaska Airlines offers fun-seekers of all ages a magical adventure beginning on November 2, 2016. “From families to friends, and couples to colleagues, everyone can enjoy ice skating in San Francisco’s iconic plaza surrounded by festive lights and the sights and sounds of the season. Novices and naturals, alike, will love the outdoor ice skating experience in the middle of beautiful San Francisco.” When: The holiday ice rink is open from November 2, 2016, until January 16, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 PM daily. Please note, however, that the rink will close at 9:30 PM on New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31, 2016). Where: The ice rink is located at 333 Post Street in the hear of Union Square near the corner of Geary and Powell Streets. Cost: General admission for skating costs $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 8 and under. Skates are available for rent at $6 a pair and lockers for $3 each. A portion of ticket proceeds generously benefit the community through the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department. Coming Up Soon… Christmas at the San Francisco Symphony What: According to the San Francisco Symphony’s website: “The perfect Christmas concert with the San Francisco Symphony, A Classic Christmas features, selections from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Britten’s Ceremony of Carols, and highlights from Humperdinck’s storybook opera Hansel and Gretel (in English). “Bring the entire family to watch the classic story of a young girl and boy who embark upon an adventure in the forest, find a life-sized gingerbread house, and flee a witch. Then, stay for a selection of holiday favorites performed by the Symphony featuring the Pacific Boychoir. When: Wednesday, December 7, 2016 and Thursday, December 8, 2016 at 7:30 PM Where: Davies Symphony Hall – 201 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102 Cost: Tickets range from $12.50 to $69.

