This week's SF Happenings post features the SF Urban Film Fest and butterfly exhibit at the Conservatory of Flowers.

Welcome to Reset San Francisco’s 14th edition of SF Happenings, a weekly series that highlights amazing things happening in San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area.

The articles cover everything from art exhibits and cultural events to outdoor activities and a seemingly never-ending array of new restaurants and other spots opening.

Each week, we publish a roundup of the coolest events and fun things to do so you can plan your weekend — and maybe even the next few weeks — with ease.

Happening This Weekend…

SF Urban Film Fest

What:

As reported by Hoodline:

“The festival is focused on exploring cities and civic engagement through different forms of storytelling, such as films, fun visuals and musical scores.

“This year’s theme is ‘Creating Just Cities,’ with evenings exploring topics like race and housing, gentrification, and the politics of food in cities.”

When: The film festival kicked off on Monday, November 14, 2016 and will run through Sunday, November 20, 2016. For a full listing of events, check out the online schedule. Where: The festival is taking place at a handful of locations around San Francisco, including SPUR, Doc’s Lab Comedy Club, AIASF, and The Exploratorium. Cost: Several of the festival events are free but none cost more than $15.

SF Conservatory of Flowers: Butterflies and Blooms

What:

A new exhibit titled “Butterflies and Blooms” opens this week at the SF Conservatory of Flowers, which is located in Golden Gate Park.

As described on the Conservatory’s website:

“Get eye to eye with a butterfly in the exhibit Butterflies & Blooms coming to the Conservatory this fall.

“The popular exhibit returns by overwhelming demand, transforming the Special Exhibit gallery into a beautiful and intimate cottage garden aflutter with hundreds of butterflies on the wing including magnificent monarchs, western swallowtails, painted ladies and more.

“…Visitors learn about the mysterious process of metamorphosis, butterfly anatomy, pollinators’ critical role in the life cycle of plants and more through fascinating interpretive signs throughout the gallery.”

When:

The butterfly exhibit opens on November 17, 2016 and runs until June 30, 2017.

The Conservatory is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Please note, however, that the museum will be closed on Thanksgiving Day (November 24), Christmas Day (December 25), and New Year’s Day (January 1) and will close at 1:30 PM on Christmas Eve (December 24).

Where:

Conservatory Of Flowers – 100 John F. Kennedy Drive, San Francisco, CA 94118

Cost:

General admission is $8 for adults, $6 for youth ages 12-17, seniors, and college students.

If you show a San Francisco ID, the ticket price drops to $6 for adults and $3 for youth, seniors, and college students.

In either case, children ages 5-11 cost $2, while children ages 4 and under are free.