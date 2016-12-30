Fresh fruits and vegetables are a key component of a healthy diet. Find locally-sourced produce in our guide to San Francisco farmers markets.

When it comes to eating healthy, there is a lot of conflicting advice out there.

But one thing that is indisputable is that fresh fruits and vegetables do a body good.

To that end, we wanted to provide you with a guide to San Francisco farmers markets.

Here’s the scoop on six of our favorite SF farmers’ markets, which is based on information from the California Department of Food and Agriculture‘s list of Certified Farmers’ Markets (current as of October 1, 2016).

1. Alemany Farmers’ Market

As reported by SF Gate:

“Alemany [Farmer’s Market], sometimes referred to as “the people’s market” for its decidedly non-upscale atmosphere and prices, was the first farmers’ market in all of California. Now there are hundreds of farmers’ markets throughout the state, all the offspring of this pioneer.

“Founded in 1943 at Duboce and Market streets, the current site of a Safeway, Starbucks and other stores, it was a way for farmers to sell their excess harvests at a time when transportation and distribution systems were being used for wartime needs.

“The market moved to its current location four years later, where it is run by the city and open every Saturday year-round. Many, although not all, of the producers are organic, and the crops they offer tend to be a blend of what you might find in Chinese and Latino markets as well as specialty produce markets.”

The Details

Year Round

Saturdays: 5:00 AM – 4:30 PM

100 Alemany Blvd., San Francisco, 94110

(415) 647-9423

2. Castro Farmers’ Market

The Castro Farmers’ Market is the “best place to shop for seasonal fruits and veggies, as well as other local goods like honey, eggs, or artisan cheese!”

“The Castro Farmers’ Market is operated by the Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association, a non-profit organization that operates multiple farmers markets throughout the Bay Area.

“PCFMA’s mission is to empower local farmers and ranchers to be successful in their communities, while providing those communities with access to healthier, better food.”

The Details

March 16 – December 14

Wednesdays: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Noe Street Between Market & Beaver Streets

(925) 825-9090

3. Clement Street Farmers’ Market

The Clement Street Farmers Market “offers an abundance of all of your favorite fresh, seasonal produce at prices lower than your local supermarket.

“Don’t miss out on the delicious fruits and veggies that change seasonally and always have the best flavor!”

The Details

Year Round

Sundays: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

244 Clement St., San Francisco, 94118 (between 2nd and 4th Avenues)

(415) 472-6100

4. Crocker Galleria Farmers’ Market

At the Crocker Galleria Farmers’ Market, “small family farmers bringing you local produce, heirloom fruits and vegetables, and artisan foods.

“Customers voted us #1 favorite boutique farmers’ market in San Francisco through America’s Favorite Farmers’ Market contest.”

The Details

Year Round

Thursdays: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Crocker Galleria, 50 Post Street, San Francisco, 94101 (at Montgomery Street)

(925) 465-4690

5. Ferry Plaza Farmers’ Market

The Ferry Plaza Farmers’ Market is open three days a week.

“On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the smaller markets occupy the front of the building along the Embarcadero; on Saturdays, the much larger market is held both in front of the Ferry Building and on the rear plaza overlooking the Bay.

“The markets offer fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers, meats and eggs from small regional farmers and ranchers, many of whom are certified organic. A wealth of other products include regional artisan specialties such as breads, cheeses, and jams.”

The Details

Year Round

Tuesdays: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Thursdays: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Saturdays: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Ferry Building, 1 Ferry Plaza, San Francisco, 94111 (by the Embarcadero)

(415) 291-3276

6. Heart of the City Farmers Market

“Heart of the City Farmers Market is a uniquely independent, farmer-operated, nonprofit farmers market located year round on Sundays and Wednesdays in San Francisco’s United Nations Plaza. Our new Friday market has been temporarily closed due to California’s extreme drought.

“We opened in 1981 with a mission to bring high-quality and affordable produce from small local farms to the heart of San Francisco’s low-income city center, as well as to support and sustain California’s small family farms.”

The Details

Year Round

Sundays: 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Wednesdays:7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

United Nations Plaza, San Francisco, 94102 (between Seventh and Eighth Streets)

415-558-9455

