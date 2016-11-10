This week's SF Happenings post features Hamilton: The Drag Experience, free entrance at National Parks across the state, and the Sunday Streets Embarcadero Block Party.

Welcome to Reset San Francisco’s 13th installment of SF Happenings, a weekly series that highlights amazing things happening in San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area.

The articles cover everything from art exhibits and cultural events to outdoor activities and a seemingly never-ending array of new restaurants and other spots opening.

Each week, we publish a roundup of the coolest events and fun things to do so you can plan your weekend — and maybe even the next few weeks — with ease.

Happening This Weekend…

Hamilton: The Drag Experience

What:

As described via Eventbrite:

“Imagine the Founding Fathers as Drag Queens and Drag Kings! Come see the spectacle that Sugah Betes and Cruzin d’Loo have in store for you.

“Some of the Bay Area’s most illustrious performers will bring history to life. You will not want to miss this truly San Francisco Event!”

When: Friday, November 11, 2016 at 10:30 PM Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 9:30 PM Where: PianoFight5 Main Stage – 144 Taylor Street, San Francisco, CA 94102 Cost: $15

National Parks Free Day

What:

As described on the NPS website:

“The National Park Service turns 100 years old in 2016 and we want everyone to join the party! On 16 days in ’16, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone.”

One of those free dates is Veterans’ Day, on which families can gain free entrance to the following California national parks and monuments:

When:

Friday, November 11, 8:00 AM — 5:00 PM

Where:

See the list above for participating locations

Cost:

This event is free for the whole family!

Sunday Streets Embarcadero Block Party

What:

As described on the Sunday Streets website:

“Celebrate San Francisco’s gorgeous waterfront while closing out the Sunday Streets 2016 season on November 13th from 11am-4pm.

“Get your last dose of car-free fun before winter, enjoy dozens of FREE activities offered by local nonprofits and businesses, hear live music, and checkout the season’s bounty and fuel up with lunch at the San Francisco Ferry Building all in one day with Sunday Streets Embarcadero!”

When: Sunday, November 13, 11:00 AM — 4:00 PM Where: 4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA Cost: This event is free for the whole family!

