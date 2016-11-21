How will parking restrictions and Muni service be impacted by the Thanksgiving holiday? We've got all the answers below!

With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner, many San Franciscans are wondering about street parking.

Will the usual restrictions be in place on Thanksgiving Day? What about Black Friday?

If you’re planning to take Muni light-rail or bus this weekend to visit loved ones or do a little shopping, you might also be wondering about service changes during the holiday.

Well, good news! We’ve got all the answers to these questions below so you can relax and enjoy this special occasion!

Note: This information was originally published by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA).

Thanksgiving Day

On Thanksgiving Day, which falls on November 24th this year, Muni will follow its typical Sunday schedule.

There will be no enforcement of parking restrictions for:

Seven-day street sweeping;

Monday through Friday street sweeping;

Parking meters (including those meters on Port of San Francisco property);

Residential parking permits;

Commute hour tow-away

Black Friday

The schedule for the day after Thanksgiving, which is Friday, November 25th this year, is different from Thursday, so pay close attention!

On “Black Friday,” Muni will follow the regular weekday schedule, except there will be no express bus service.

Parking enforcement will be as follows:

Enforced: Seven-day street sweeping restrictions and parking meters (including those meters on Port of San Francisco property).

Seven-day street sweeping restrictions and parking meters (including those meters on Port of San Francisco property). Not Enforced: Residential parking permits, Monday through Friday street sweeping, and commuter tow-away restrictions.

Learn More

For complete parking enforcement details, visit the holiday enforcement schedule webpage.

For complete details on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday Muni service, visit sfmta.com/thanksgiving.

A Few Construction Reminders

In addition to the updates regarding parking restrictions and Muni service during the Thanksgiving holiday, we also wanted to remind you of a few service changes related to construction projects across the city.

Van Ness Construction Reminder

All left turn lanes on Van Ness Avenue have been removed with the exceptions of those at Broadway (southbound), Lombard (northbound), and temporarily at Hayes (northbound).

In addition to the left turn removals, there will be a re-configuration of traffic lanes from three to two lanes in both directions.

For complete details on these changes, please read SFMTA’s November 4 blog post.

Ocean Avenue Construction Reminder

Eastbound Ocean Avenue between Geneva and San Jose avenues is now closed for one month due to the Balboa Park Station Area and Plaza Improvements project.

Due to the partial street closure, three 29 Sunset and 49 Van Ness/Mission stops have been temporarily relocated.

For complete details on the stop relocations and traffic detours, please visit the project’s service alert page.

Temporary J Church and K Ingleside Service Changes Reminder

Due to Balboa Park Station Area and Plaza Improvement construction work, there are now temporary stop changes in effect for the J Church and K Ingleside lines at Balboa Park Station.

These stop changes will be in place through the end of the year. For details, please read SFMTA’s September 1 blog post.

